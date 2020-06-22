Clarion state police said they are investigating a pair of burglaries that took place Sunday in Lucinda.

Police said someone broke into Chris and Red's Discount Variety store at about 12:30 p.m. and stole a cash register and two rifles.

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

More From This Section

1 injured in I-80 crash

Clarion state police said a person was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash Friday morning in Clarion Township.

I-80 crash

Venango County 911 said nobody was transported to a hospital after a one-vehicle crash Sunday near Emlenton.