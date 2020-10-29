Police investigate break-in

Grove City police are investigating a break-in that occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and about 5 p.m Sunday at 52 Enclave Drive.
Police said the victim told them nothing was disturbed inside the residence.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Periods of rain. High 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Rain likely. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: October 29, 2020 @ 9:26 am
Grove City police are investigating a break-in that occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and about 5 p.m Sunday at 52 Enclave Drive.
Police said the victim told them nothing was disturbed inside the residence.
Grove City police are investigating a break-in that occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and about 5 p.m Sunday at 52 Enclave Drive.
A Franklin man has been indicted by a grand jury in the federal court in Erie on charges of possessing numerous firearms by a felon.
Grove City police are investigating a report of damage to a vehicle while it was parked at a residence.
Clarion County 911 said a one-vehicle rollover crash was reported Tuesday on Interstate 80.
Venango County 911 said one person was transported to a hospital after a one-vehicle crash that involved a deer on Interstate 80 on Monday.