Grove City police are investigating a break-in that occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and about 5 p.m Sunday at 52 Enclave Drive.

Police said the victim told them nothing was disturbed inside the residence.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Police investigate break-in

Grove City police are investigating a break-in that occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and about 5 p.m Sunday at 52 Enclave Drive.

I-80 rollover crash

Clarion County 911 said a one-vehicle rollover crash was reported Tuesday on Interstate 80.