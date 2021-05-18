Franklin state police said someone took a photo of a 9-year-old Titusville-area girl's face and placed the image on the image of a nude female juvenile's body.
The photo was then circulated on Snapchat.
State police in Franklin said they are searching for a Franklin man accused of assaulting a Venango County sheriff's deputy as the deputy was attempting to take a Franklin woman into custody.
Kittanning state police confirmed the body of a 20-year-old man who was reported as endangered after his vehicle was found on the Emlenton Bridge last month has been found.
Interstate 80 eastbound from the Shippenville to Clarion exits was closed for about two hours Monday following a multi-vehicle crash.
Two Leeper residents were injured when the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a deer at about 5 p.m. Monday in Howe Township, Forest County.
Oil City police are seeking information or video that could lead them to a motorcyclist who led them on a chase late Thursday evening.
Franklin state police are seeking information about a vehicle that was found in the woods of a private property in Rockland Township.
State police in Franklin, at the request of state probation and the Venango County Sheriff's Office, responded to the 3900 block of Georgetown Road in Frenchcreek Township at 2:30 p.m. on Friday for a report of drugs and paraphernalia found during an eviction. The investigation is ongoing.
Franklin state police said someone damaged several vehicles on his Cranberry Towsnhip property on Garden Lane between Tuesday and Thursday.
According to Venango County 911, a two-vehicle accident occurred on Meadville Pike in Sugarcreek on Monday at about 9:30 a.m. Monday. No injuries were reported. Sugarcreek police, Rocky Grove Fire Department and Community Ambulance Service responded.
According to Venango County 911, a vehicle fire occurred on Allenbaugh Road in Sugarcreek at 5:30 a.m. Monday. No injuries were reported. Fire departments from Rocky Grove and Reno, and Franklin state police responded.
Clarion County 911 said nobody was injured after a motorcycle crashed on Sunday in Clarion Township.
A Clarion woman was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Route 8 in Oakland Township.
Two small brush fires broke out in Venango County a little before 3:30 p.m. Friday, Venango County 911 said.
A Rocky Grove man is facing charges after his two-year-old son was found wandering in the middle of the road with no clothes on.
-- Two people were transported to UPMC Northwest following a two-vehicle crash at about 7 p.m. Thursday on Allegheny Boulevard by Mac's Snax, Venango County 911 said.
Clarion County 911 said a structure fire was reported at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday along Spruce Street in New Bethlehem.
Two Oil City men are facing charges for possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia.
A transient Franklin man already accused of stealing a woman's gun and forcing her to give him a ride in her vehicle at gunpoint and then assaulting her a few days later is now facing additional charges of witness intimidation.
Clarion County 911 said a portion of Route 36 was closed after a tree fell early Thursday morning in Washington Township.
Venango County 911 said a brush fire occurred Wednesday in Cornplanter Township.
A Pleasantville man was flown to UPMC Hamot in Erie following a one-vehicle crash Tuesday in Cornplanter Township.
Nobody was injured when a Franklin state police vehicle struck a deer Tuesday in Cornplanter Township.
A Clarion woman is facing charges for taking items from the Venango County Co-Op store in the Cranberry Mall on Wednesday.
A Franklin man is facing charges for repeatedly contacting a woman at her place of employment in Sugarcreek Borough over three days and making unwanted sexual contact with her.
A Stoneboro man was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Erie on a charge of theft of government property for allegedly using COVID-19 relief money for personal use.
A Pittsburgh man is facing charges for stealing a safe from a woman's home while she slept.
An Oil City man was transported to UPMC Northwest following a one-vehicle crash Sunday in Oil Creek Township.
- Venango County 911 said one person was transported to UPMC Northwest following a one-vehicle rollover crash Sunday in Sandycreek Township.
Venango County 911 said they received about a dozen reports of trees downed across the county on Sunday.
Clarion County 911 said Cherry Run Road in Toby Township and Shannon Tipple Road in Piney Township near Sligo were both closed due to flooding at about 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Franklin state police have released information on a one-vehicle crash that caused an Oil City woman to be flown to a hospital on Friday in President Township.
- One person was flown to a hospital following a one-vehicle crash at about 4 p.m. Friday on Route 62 and President Road, Venango County 911 said.
An Oil City man is facing charges for attempting to purchase a firearm at Dunham's Sporting Goods in the Cranberry Mall while in contempt of court.
An Oil City woman is facing charges for giving drugs to her juvenile son.
