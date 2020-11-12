Police investigate incident

Marienville state police are investigating an incident in which a tombstone was shot multiple times in Washington Township.
Police said about five to six shots were fired at the tombstone in Venus Cemetery between Oct. 15 and Monday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Marienville state police are investigating an incident in which a tombstone was shot multiple times in Washington Township.
Police said about five to six shots were fired at the tombstone in Venus Cemetery between Oct. 15 and Monday.
A Crown woman escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in Farmington Township.
Marienville state police are investigating an incident in which a tombstone was shot multiple times in Washington Township.
A former Titusville Area School District physical education teacher accused of statutory sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy pleaded guilty to three counts Tuesday in Crawford County.
Venango County 911 said two brush fires were reported Tuesday in the county.
Several fire companies were dispatched Monday morning for reports of smoke in the assessment building at Abraxas at about 7:30 a.m., according to Clarion 911.