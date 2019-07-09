Franklin state police are investigating an alleged rape of a 30-year-old man from Seneca at a location on Singh Drive in Cranberry Township on Thursday at about 5:30 p.m. No further information was available.

Police investigate rape report

No one hurt in I-80 crash

Franklin state police said two people escaped injury Sunday during a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township.