Police investigate rape

Franklin state police said they are investigating a rape that was alleged to have occurred last week in Oil City.
Police said they responded to UPMC Northwest for a reported sexual assault by a 24-year-old woman from Seneca.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy. Snow showers developing this afternoon. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..
Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: January 18, 2021 @ 12:05 pm
Franklin state police said they are investigating a rape that was alleged to have occurred last week in Oil City.
Police said they responded to UPMC Northwest for a reported sexual assault by a 24-year-old woman from Seneca.
Franklin state police said they are investigating a rape that was alleged to have occurred last week in Oil City.
A man was injured in a one-vehicle crash at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday in Victory Township.
Incorrect information was included in Monday's newspaper about a three-vehicle crash with no injuries that occurred Friday morning at the intersection of Kimberly Lane and Regina Drive in Cranberry Township.
A Franklin woman was transported to UPMC Northwest after a one-vehicle crash at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday in Sandycreek Township.
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
Pursuant to the “Noncoal Surface Mining Conservation and …
Computer Repair and Sales. Housecalls. Networking. Virus …
Cut your own - Oak, Maple, Cherry - Truckload prices. (81…
FRONTLINE, Advantage, Advantix & Seresto collars in s…
Shihpoos. Yorkies. Shihtzu, Morkie. (330)259-1286 or visi…
BAKER & BELLIS Auctioneers 671-1978 William Bellis Jr…