Franklin state police said they are investigating a rape that was alleged to have occurred last week in Oil City.

Police said they responded to UPMC Northwest for a reported sexual assault by a 24-year-old woman from Seneca.

0
0
0
3
0

Tags

More From This Section

Police investigate rape

Franklin state police said they are investigating a rape that was alleged to have occurred last week in Oil City.

Accident details clarified

Incorrect information was included in Monday's newspaper about a three-vehicle crash with no injuries that occurred Friday morning at the intersection of Kimberly Lane and Regina Drive in Cranberry Township.