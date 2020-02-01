Police investigate rape

Franklin state police said they are investigating a rape of a 44-year-old woman that is alleged to have occurred at a Pleasantville residence at about 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said the suspect is a 22-year-old known male.
Franklin state police said an Emlenton resident said someone removed the license plate from their vehicle and put an invalid one in its place.
Franklin state police said someone cut the catalytic converter from a 2004 Ford Econoline E350 that was on Quaker Drive in Cranberry Township between 3 p.m. Jan. 9 and 3 p.m. Jan. 20
Franklin state police said they apprehended a Sheffield man wanted in Texas on felony charges of unlawful restraint/less than 17 years of age.
An Oil City woman is facing felony charges after police found drug paraphernalia and dozens of pills in her home.
An Oil City woman was sentenced this week to a state prison term in connection with a man's drug-related death.
