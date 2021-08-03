Police investigate report of missing teen

Franklin police said they received a report on Monday about a teenage girl who is missing from her home.
Her name is Zoe Kaster, 15, of 216 Eighth St. Her mother describes her as 15 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds.
Driver flees crash site
Clarion state police are investigating the theft of a 2014 black and white Polaris side-by-side in Beaver Township.
Tools stolen from camp
Clarion state police responded to a crash Saturday night on Route 66 in Limestone Township in which the driver suffered a suspected minor injury.
A Strattanville man was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on Millcreek Drive in Millcreek Township, Clarion County.
Venango and Clarion 911 dispatchers reported a total of five car crashes over the weekend.
No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 11 a.m. Friday on Allegheny Boulevard near Big Lots in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County 911 said.
A Franklin man waived preliminary hearings this week in Venango County Central Court in connection with two incidents that occurred within four days of each other in which he is accused of strangling and assaulting a woman.
A Franklin man is facing charges of drug possession and DUI following a traffic stop Thursday on Allegheny Boulevard.
PITTSBURGH - A Hermitage resident has been sentenced in federal court to 18 months of incarceration followed by 18 months of supervised release on his conviction of tax evasion, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced Thursday.
Nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Richland Township.
An Ohio man has been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl at a camp in Victory Township on Sunday.
A Franklin man is facing charges for depositing blank envelopes at an ATM that he said contained $1,450 in cash.
A Guys Mills man is facing felony charges for a DUI crash in Jackson Township.
A Polk man is facing charges for breaking into a Franklin home to steal items.
Polk Borough Police report that Kenneth Crawford has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened on Mercer Road, in Frenchcreek Township, on July 17.
Franklin state police were dispatched to the 100 block of Pone Lane, Sandycreek Township, at about 6:45 p.m. Friday evening for an active domestic dispute between a 71-year old man and a 73-year-old woman, both of Franklin.
Franklin police responded to an accident on the 500 block of 13th Street in Franklin on Friday.
A nurse formerly employed at UPMC Northwest is facing charges for stealing pain medications while she worked at the hospital.
A Franklin man is facing charges for having a gun with a serial number removed and drugs in his vehicle following a traffic stop by Sugarcreek Borough police.
Franklin state police are investigating a burglary at River Ridge Golf Course in Cranberry Township in which more than $1,200 was taken from slot machines.
An Oil City woman is facing charges for having drugs and drug paraphernalia in her apartment.
A woman struck a bear with her vehicle just before 8:30 a.m. Monday in the area of 16350 Rouseville Road.
Venango County 911 dispatched Pleasantville volunteer firefighters to a report of a tree down at about 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Miller Farm Road and Rouseville Road.
Hawthorn volunteer firefighters were dispatched to a stove fire at about 6 p.m. Monday in Redbank Township, Clarion County.
Ten regional fire departments responded to a fire at 320 McClintockville Road in Rouseville, Sunday evening.
Franklin state police have released information on a tractor-trailer crash Monday on Route 417 in Oakland Township.
Grove City police said they arrested six 14-year-olds from the local area last week for trying to steal a vehicle in Grove City.
Storms blew through the tri-county area late Tuesday afternoon, leaving trees down and roads flooded.
Two Ohio men are facing felony drug charges following an incident Monday afternoon in Sugarcreek Borough.
A man who police say was found sleeping in a woman's stairwell in Franklin is facing charges.
An Oil City man is facing several felony aggravated indecent assault charges in connection with a reported incident involving a five-year-old girl.
Franklin state police responded to a vehicle rollover at 8353 Route 8 in Victory Township shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.
