Police investigate report of missing teen

Zoe Kaster

Franklin police said they received a report on Monday about a teenage girl who is missing from her home.

Her name is Zoe Kaster, 15, of 216 Eighth St. Her mother describes her as 15 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds.

For the Record

Allegheny Boulevard crash

No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 11 a.m. Friday on Allegheny Boulevard near Big Lots in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County 911 said.

For the Record

Polk burglary suspect arrested

  • From staff reports

Polk Borough Police report that Kenneth Crawford has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened on Mercer Road, in Frenchcreek Township, on July 17.

For the Record

Franklin man arrested for terroristic threats

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police were dispatched to the 100 block of Pone Lane, Sandycreek Township, at about 6:45 p.m. Friday evening for an active domestic dispute between a 71-year old man and a 73-year-old woman, both of Franklin.

For the Record

Tree, wires come down

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 dispatched Pleasantville volunteer firefighters to a report of a tree down at about 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Miller Farm Road and Rouseville Road.

For the Record

Stove fire

  • From staff reports

Hawthorn volunteer firefighters were dispatched to a stove fire at about 6 p.m. Monday in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

For the Record

Victory Township crash

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police responded to a vehicle rollover at 8353 Route 8 in Victory Township shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.