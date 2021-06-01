Police investigate theft from motel room

According to Clarion state police, someone took $2,700; a cosmetic peptide solution, valued at $13; and a lip gloss, valued at $5, from a room at the Motel 6 on United Drive in Monroe Township between about noon May 5 and 11 p.m. May 6.
State police in Franklin said a multivehicle accident occurred Thursday morning on Interstate 80, near Route 8, in Barkeyville.
Clarion state police said a woman became distracted while driving, causing her vehicle to hit a vehicle, and then that vehicle hit a police cruiser.
Franklin state police said someone shot pellet-sized holes into a windshield of a vehicle parked outside a Jackson Township residence in the 200 block of Highland Park Drive at about 10 a.m. Thursday.
Franklin state police said a wallet was stolen from an unlocked 2003 Nissan Sentra overnight on Thursday as the vehicle was parked in the area of the 200 block of Ausel Road in Pinegrove Township.
- From staff reports
-
According to Venango County 911, an outside fire spread to engulf a two-story structure on Stone Road in Frenchcreek Township at about 10:20 p.m. Friday. There were no reports of injuries.
According to Clarion state police, someone took $2,700; a cosmetic peptide solution, valued at $13; and a lip gloss, valued at $5, from a room at the Motel 6 on United Drive in Monroe Township between about noon May 5 and 11 p.m. May 6.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
An Ohio man is facing charges of delivering drugs, which led to the death last year of a Franklin man, as well as other drug-related charges.
- From staff reports
-
Three vehicular accidents occurred in the Franklin area within an hour of each other on Friday.
- From staff reports
-
Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday in Dempseytown.
- From staff reports
-
A Franklin man is facing charges after 400 grams of methamphetamine as well as other drugs and $4,000 were found in his apartment, according to Franklin city police.
- From staff reports
-
The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed in Venango County on Thursday morning due to a multivehicle crash.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City police said an Oil City man is facing charges after he resisted arrest.
- From staff reports
-
- Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle crash was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Oakland Township.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City police have arrested a transient Oil City man they were searching for who is facing multiple drug-related charges.
- From staff reports
-
A Franklin woman is facing charges after Franklin state police said she fraudulently cashed eight stolen checks totaling over $1,000.
- From staff reports
-
An Oil City man is facing charges after Oil City police said he tried to kick in his neighbor's garage door and threatened to assault him.
- From staff reports
-
A Utica man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday in Cranberry Township.
- From staff reports
-
Venango County 911 said one person was transported to a hospital following a motorcycle crash Tuesday in Clinton Township.
- From staff reports
-
A Meadville man is facing charges after Franklin police said he laid in the middle of 13th Street and resisted arrest.
- From staff reports
-
ERIE - Sonya Arrington, the former president of Erie City Council and founder of an Erie nonprofit, has been sentenced in federal court to one year and a day in prison on her conviction of wire fraud and false writing or document to the government, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman ann…
Franklin state police said a Clarion woman has been charged with stealing a pair of shoes from Shoe Sensation in Cranberry Township.
- From staff reports
-
A Mercer man is facing charges after he was found under the influence and in possession of drugs in the area of the Wyattville Store on Route 322.
- From staff reports
-
Venango County 911 said a garage fire was reported at about 3 p.m. on Friday in Rockland Township.
- From staff reports
-
Marienville state police said they made three DUI arrests at a Route 66 checkpoint over the weekend in Farmington Township, Clarion County.
- From staff reports
-
--Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday in Cherrytree Township.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin state police said they are investigating a drive-by shooting that didn't injure anyone early Friday morning in Cornplanter Township.
- From staff reports
-
PITTSBURGH - Former Farrell resident Mary Jacobs, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman said in a news release.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion County 911 said a multi-structure fire was reported at about 5 p.m. Thursday in Howe Township, Forest County.
- From staff reports
-
A Michigan man pleaded guilty Thursday to hacking UPMC human resources databases and stealing personal information for tens of thousands of employees.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion County 911 said a two-vehicle crash occurred Wednesday afternoon in Clarion Township.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 2 p.m. Wednesday along Doe Run Road in Paint Township.
- From staff reports
-
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of $520 from a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado on Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township at 11 p.m. May 9. The victim is a 55-year-old woman. Police ask anyone with information to call them at (814) 226-1710.
- From staff reports
-
State police in Franklin said a vehicle traveling south on Route 62 in Cranberry Township did not stop after it struck a power line that had been hanging over the roadway shortly before 2 p.m. Monday.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion County 911 said a vehicle hit a pedestrian at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in New Bethlehem.
- From staff reports
-
The driver of a vehicle where a Titusville man was fatally shot in Erie in March is now facing charges.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Oil City adds 2 full-time firefighters
-
COLUMN: Trump criminal probe could end up backfiring
-
What is causing tingling, numbness in arm at night?
-
Franklin woman accused of forgery, stealing checks
-
Man faces multiple charges after being found laying on street
-
Police locate man facing multiple drug charges
-
SUMMER HOME
-
Council action sought on Oil City street 'full of holes'
-
Portion of I-80 reopens
-
Oil City man faces assault charge
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
$300 Sign On Bonus Accepting applications for a Seasonal …
Buying old t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets (2005 & old…
CLASS A&B DRIVERS DTA is seeking experienced Class A …
Excellent part time opportunity for personal care. Call (…
Franklin Huge Garage Sale, 103 Poplar Dr. Thurs. Fri. &am…
POLK 1CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING On behalf of Collee…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Locals shine at states
-
Tribute to Dad: Ex-Berry to honor father with 26-mile run Sunday
-
Knights slay Dragons, 5-4
-
Knights stun Hornets, 3-2
-
Franklin ousted in semis
-
Knights are District 10 champs!
-
YaSenka, Dye continue to roll in minor leagues
-
Scoreboard for 05-26-21
-
Area athletes set to compete at PIAA track meet
-
Orioles outlast Panthers, 14-12; play for title Wednesday
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Franklin woman accused of forgery, stealing checks
-
Man faces multiple charges after being found laying on street
-
Police locate man facing multiple drug charges
-
Oil City man faces assault charge
-
Ohio man faces charges in Franklin man's drug death
-
Police say drugs, $4,000 found in Franklin apartment
-
3 accidents reported in Franklin area
-
No injuries in Dempseytown crash
-
Man accused of trying to kick in garage door
-
Utica man injured in motorcycle crash
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
-
Biden won't allow Justice Dept. to seize reporters' records
-
Italy probes cable car crash as lone child survivor recovers
-
10 seconds of terror: Alaska man survives brown bear mauling
-
California mass killer had arsenal of guns, ammo at his home
-
Former US Sen. John Warner of Virginia dies at 94
-
Survivor: California shooter was 'outsider' in workplace
-
Police: 9 wounded, 3 critically, in Providence, Rhode Island
-
'Hooked on a Feeling' singer B.J. Thomas dies at 78
-
Killer of 8 in California had talked of workplace attacks