Sugarcreek police said they are searching for an unknown male and female after three Gerber knives were stolen from Rural King.
Police said the manager of Rural King contacted police at about 1 p.m. July 27 to inform them that the male suspect unpackaged three Gerber knives and hid them on his person, and then checked out at the cash register without purchasing the knives.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who died after a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.