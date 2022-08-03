Sugarcreek police said they are searching for an unknown male and female after three Gerber knives were stolen from Rural King.

Police said the manager of Rural King contacted police at about 1 p.m. July 27 to inform them that the male suspect unpackaged three Gerber knives and hid them on his person, and then checked out at the cash register without purchasing the knives.

Man dies in ATV crash

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police said a New Bethlehem man suffered fatal injuries in an ATV accident on Southern Avenue in Strattanville Borough early Saturday morning.

Coroner releases name of storm victim

  • From staff reports

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who died after a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.

One Injured in ATV crash

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, one person was injured as a result of an ATV crash on Rainbow Road in French Creek Township at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.