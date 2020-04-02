Police investigate theft

Marienville state police are investigating the reported theft of more than $2,000 from a Tionesta resident.
Police said nine transactions were made using the 82-year-old man's account information and that $2,055.93 was removed from the account.
An Oil City woman escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in Cranberry Township.
A Oil City man was arrested on felony drug charges after a traffic stop Friday evening in Reno.
Oil City police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a sign that was placed on the fencing around St. Stephen Church over the weekend and then taken down a short time later.
Nobody was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday in Irwin Township.