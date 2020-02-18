Clarion state police are investigating a theft in Sligo.
Police said someone stole about $2,400 in merchandise from a victim earlier this month.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 18, 2020 @ 5:04 am
Mercer state police are investigating the death of a 18-month-old boy in Pine Township, Mercer County.
Two people were arrested after a traffic stop Thursday in Paint Township, Clarion County.
Two people are facing retail theft charges for stealing from Walmart in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
A New Bethlehem man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday in Porter Township, Clarion County.