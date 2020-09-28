Oil City police said they are searching for a man after he stole a vehicle Friday in Oil City.
Police said Jason E. Hazlett, of Erie, stole a vehicle at about 11 a.m. along East Fourth Street.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Steady light rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High around 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: September 29, 2020 @ 3:27 am
Oil City police said they are searching for a man after he stole a vehicle Friday in Oil City.
Police said Jason E. Hazlett, of Erie, stole a vehicle at about 11 a.m. along East Fourth Street.
Meadville state police are investigating a homicide after a Townville woman's body was discovered in Fairfield Township, Crawford County.
Clarion state police are investigating an incident at Union High School earlier this month.
Oil City police said they are searching for a man after he stole a vehicle Friday in Oil City.
Venango County 911 said a Saturday night brush fire in Cornplanter Township rekindled Sunday morning.
Venango County 911 said a house fire was reported Sunday in Hasson Heights.