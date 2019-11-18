Police investigating allegation of child abuse

Clarion state police said they are investigating an allegation of child abuse in Beaver Township, Clarion County that occurred Nov. 1 at about 10:30 a.m. involving a 7-year-old boy and his nurse.
From staff reports
A Franklin man has been charged after he was found in possession of copper wire cut from utility poles in Franklin on Thursday.
No one was injured when a vehicle, driven by Stephen Cupp, 44, of Greensburg, struck a deer on Pittsburgh Road at its intersection with Barkeyville Road in Barkeyville at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Franklin state police said.
A portion of Route 417 near its intersection with Route 428 was closed for over an hour Sunday following a one-vehicle crash that sheared off a telephone pole at about 7 p.m., Venango County 911 said.
No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Sugarcreek Borough Sunday afternoon.
A Tionesta man died early Sunday in a structure fire in Green Township, Forest County.