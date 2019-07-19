Franklin state police are investigating two recent reports of indecent assault.
Police said they are investigating a report that a 12-year-old boy from Franklin was allegedly assaulted by another juvenile on van rides to and from the Child and Adolescence Partial Program at the Regional Counseling Center in Oil City on June 21.
In the second case, police said they are investigating a report of a July 3 incident on Warner Road in Rockland Township. Police said the 10-year-old suspect is alleged to have inappropriately touched two boys from Kennerdell, ages three and five.