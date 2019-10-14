Police investigating alleged sexual assault

Franklin state police are said they are investigating an alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl by a known male suspect in Jackson Township between Sept. 1 and Sept. 27.
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Paint Township, Clarion County Sunday at about 9:45 a.m., Clarion County 911 said.
Two people were badly injured and flown to hospitals following a motorcycle crash Friday night in Cornplanter Township.
An Oil City woman has been charged after she stole a wallet on Friday at Hope Pediatrics, Franklin state police said.
A Fairmount City woman has been charged with arson following a fire at a residence in Knox Sunday.
A Franklin man crashed his vehicle into a home early Friday in Rocky Grove.
