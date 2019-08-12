Franklin state police are continuing their investigation into the accidental death of a Centerville man who fell from the top of a cellular tower in Jackson Township.
Police identified the man as William Wall, 55.
A small fire broke out at about 10 a.m. Saturday at Webco Industries in Oil City.
No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Neiltown Road in Allegheny Township Sunday at 6:30 p.m., Venango County 911 said.
A fire broke out Saturday night at a residence in Rocky Grove, according to Venango County 911.
Meadville state police are investigating what they are considering a double homicide that occurred between 6:50 and 10 p.m. Saturday at a residence on Highway 198 in Randolph Township, Crawford County.
Clarion state police are investigating an accident in which a vehicle crashed into a house on South Fifth Avenue near Comet and Dollar General at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday.