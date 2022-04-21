Franklin state police are investigating the discovery of human remains that were found in Oil Creek State Park.
The skeletal remains were found Friday in a remote area of the park, Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh said.
Updated: April 21, 2022 @ 6:15 am
KARA O’NEIL, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.
