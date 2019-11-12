Mercer state police are searching for a man who robbed a group of women at gunpoint in the alley between the Grove City Outlet Mall and the Marriott Hotel in Grove City at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a shorter, white male, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall to 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a stocky build and wearing a black knit pullover cap and dark clothing approached the three elderly women as they were walking back to their hotel.

Monday crashes

- A two-vehicle crash occurred at about 10:40 a.m. Monday on Route 322 in Canal Township, Venango County 911 said.

Structure fire in Frenchcreeck Township

Polk police and Polk and Sandycreek fire departments responded to a structure fire on Mercer Road in Frenchcreeck Township Monday at about 1:30 p.m., Venango County 911 said.

Two vehicles strike deer

No one was injured when a deer was struck by two vehicles at about 11 a.m. Monday on Route 322 near Meadville Pike.

Police investigating assault

Marienville state police said they are investigating an incident in Hickory Township, Forest County where an unknown person approached a woman on the porch of her residence at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday, assaulted her and then drove off in an unknown direction.