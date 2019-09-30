Marienville state police are investigating after they say several tents at the Leeper Market in Farmington Township, Clarion County were broken into.

Police said miscellaneous items were taken from the tents between Wednesday and Friday evenings.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

No one hurt in Mercer County crash

Mercer state police said no one was injured in a two-vehicle accident that involved a Franklin woman in Springfield Township on Thursday afternoon.

Police: Nude photos of teen circulated

Franklin state police have charged three students at Cranberry Area High School with "transmission of sexually explicit images by minor" in an incident at the school that occurred between April 1 and Sept. 6.

Student accused of making threats

Sugarcreek police said Monday they responded to a report of a student who was making threats to students and staff at Rocky Grove High School.

Man charged in incident that damaged gas pipe

A Franklin man was charged Monday in an incident that occurred in July in which he struck a gas pipe and caused it to leak, according to a criminal complaint filed by Sugarcreek police.