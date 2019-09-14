Mercer state police are looking for a Grove City woman accused of stealing more than $1,800 from an elderly woman over a four-day period.
Police said Christine Marie Garvey, 36, stole a bank card belonging to an 86-year-old Grove City woman and made numerous transactions from Sept. 6 to 10. Police said Garvey also stole the woman's cell phone.
State police say two California men are facing charges after about 5 pounds of marijuana and other drug-related items were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop Tuesday on Interstate 80 in Clintonville.