Police looking for OC man

Damien Burr

Franklin state police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Damien Burr, 37, of Oil City, on a felony charge of receiving stolen property.

Burr has also been charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief-tamper with property.

