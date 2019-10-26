Police looking for OC man

Franklin state police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Damien Burr, 37, of Oil City, on a felony charge of receiving stolen property.
Burr has also been charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief-tamper with property.
