Sugarcreek Borough police are looking for an Oil City man after his vehicle was caught on camera during the theft of a weed wacker July 8 from a residence in the borough.
Police say Tyler John Reed, 31, had borrowed a beige colored SUV that had been captured on camera by a neighbor during the theft in the 300 block of Wiley Avenue.
The weed wacker's owner saw the SUV parked later on Pacific Street and gave the vehicle's registration details to officers, police said. Police said that when officers questioned the vehicle's owner, she told them she had loaned the vehicle to Reed.
Police said they have issued a warrant for Reed's arrest because he has other warrants from multiple agencies.
Reed has been charged with misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking of movable property and receiving stolen property and two summary driving violations.
Police are asking anyone with information on Reed's whereabouts to call the station at 437-3073.