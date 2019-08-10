Titusville police say they are looking for a woman wanted on felony warrants from Venango and Crawford counties.

Police say Ursula Lynne Lauer-Adams, 44, of Titusville, is wanted on four felony and seven lesser warrants in the two counties.

