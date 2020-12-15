A transient Oil City man faces charges after being accused of striking a woman and her 13-month-old daughter during a dispute.
At about 8 a.m. on Nov. 29, Jamie Eugui, 45, struck a woman in the head multiple times while she was holding her 13-month-old daughter during an argument concerning Eugui's drug use while the woman's child was in the apartment, a criminal complaint filed by Oil City police said.
A Slippery Rock man is facing charges that accuse him of agreeing to complete multiple construction projects for a Cornplanter Township woman, taking a down payment from her and then failing to do the work.