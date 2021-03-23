A Franklin man is facing charges for allegedly making threatening comments while gesturing with a handgun at another person outside his Arbor Circle apartment on Saturday.

Franklin police said Nydir Edward Stewart, 20, engaged in a verbal argument with the person inside the apartment at about 1:30 p.m. before the person was forced from the apartment and onto the sidewalk.

For the Record

Oil City man faces drug charges

  • From staff reports

An Oil City man is facing drug manufacture and delivery charges for allegedly possessing over 30 grams of methamphetamine, 8.6 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

For the Record

1 injured in Franklin crash

  • From staff reports

Franklin police said one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday at the intersections of Elk Street and Washington Crossing.

For the Record

I-80 fatal crash

Clarion State police said a man was killed in a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Interstate-80 Friday in Allegheny Township, Butler County.

For the Record

Brush fire

  • From staff reports

Clintonville volunteer firefighters responded to a brush fire at about 2:30 p.m. Friday off Georgetown Road, according to Venango County 911.

For the Record

Franklin crash

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said a crash was reported at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in Franklin.