A Franklin man is facing charges for allegedly making threatening comments while gesturing with a handgun at another person outside his Arbor Circle apartment on Saturday.
Franklin police said Nydir Edward Stewart, 20, engaged in a verbal argument with the person inside the apartment at about 1:30 p.m. before the person was forced from the apartment and onto the sidewalk.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said Tuesday it is charging the husband-and-wife owners of apartments in Oil City with sexual harassment and retaliation against a woman who lived in one of their units.
HARRISBURG - State Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Thursday announced an Ohio man and his female accomplice have been charged with possession with intent to deliver about 850 grams of crystal meth, 150 tablets of morphine and 30 grams of cocaine.