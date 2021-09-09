An Oil City woman faces charges of unlawful restraint and reckless endangerment after an incident on Wednesday in which she allegedly barricaded a man inside his house.

According to charging documents, Sabrina Lynn Buzard, 45, spoke with Oil City police outside the residence, telling them that she used things on the porch — including a mattress, box spring and head board, among others — to barricade the exits of the house. She told police she barricaded the door because the man living there would not let her get her property.

Stacey Gross, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at staceygross.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 676-7057.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

For the Record

Cherrytree Township fire

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said a structure fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at 903 Fairview Road in Cherrytree Township.

For the Record

Clarion vehicle fire

  • From staff reports

According to Clarion 911 dispatchers, a vehicle fire on Davis Hill Road in Limestone Township was called in shortly after noon on Sunday. Limestone VFD responded, according to dispatchers, and the scene was cleared just after 1:30 p.m.

For the Record

1 flown to hospital after Route 257 crash

  • From staff reports

One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at about 3:30 p.m. Friday on Route 257 in Seneca near Seneca Primary Care, according to Venango County 911.