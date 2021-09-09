An Oil City woman faces charges of unlawful restraint and reckless endangerment after an incident on Wednesday in which she allegedly barricaded a man inside his house.
According to charging documents, Sabrina Lynn Buzard, 45, spoke with Oil City police outside the residence, telling them that she used things on the porch — including a mattress, box spring and head board, among others — to barricade the exits of the house. She told police she barricaded the door because the man living there would not let her get her property.
According to Clarion 911 dispatchers, a vehicle fire on Davis Hill Road in Limestone Township was called in shortly after noon on Sunday. Limestone VFD responded, according to dispatchers, and the scene was cleared just after 1:30 p.m.
One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at about 3:30 p.m. Friday on Route 257 in Seneca near Seneca Primary Care, according to Venango County 911.