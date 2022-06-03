Oil City police are investigating a theft from Oil City Automotive early Thursday that involved five boys.

Police said the theft occurred at about 2 or 2:30 a.m. at the Relief Street business when the five boys believed to be between the ages of 10 and 17 entered several cars in the lot, damaged the key drop off box and tried to enter the building through a locked door.

For the Record

Man facing access device fraud charges

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A transient man is facing charges for stealing a wallet a man dropped at a business in Sugarcreek Borough and then using a credit card from the wallet to make transactions.

For the Record

Teen dies in ATV crash

According to Marienville state police, a 15-year-old boy operating a 1999 Honda TRX 400EX was killed at 7:12 p.m. Monday along Lickingville Road in Washington Township when the ATV struck a deer on the roadway.

For the Record

Storm brings down trees, wires

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Venango County 911 said there were 66 calls of trees and electrical lines being down on Monday night as a result of the storm and high winds that passed through the area.

For the Record

New York state man killed in Route 66 crash

Marienville state police said one New York state man suffered a fatal injury and another New York state man was injured as the result of a head-on crash between a car and tractor-trailer on Route 66, south of Byromtown Road, in Jenks Township on Wednesday.