Oil City police are investigating a theft from Oil City Automotive early Thursday that involved five boys.
Police said the theft occurred at about 2 or 2:30 a.m. at the Relief Street business when the five boys believed to be between the ages of 10 and 17 entered several cars in the lot, damaged the key drop off box and tried to enter the building through a locked door.
According to Marienville state police, a 15-year-old boy operating a 1999 Honda TRX 400EX was killed at 7:12 p.m. Monday along Lickingville Road in Washington Township when the ATV struck a deer on the roadway.
Franklin state police have identified a Kennerdell woman as the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident that injured a 10-year-old Pittsburgh boy on a dirt bike in Rockland Township early Saturday evening.
Marienville state police said one New York state man suffered a fatal injury and another New York state man was injured as the result of a head-on crash between a car and tractor-trailer on Route 66, south of Byromtown Road, in Jenks Township on Wednesday.