BEAVER TWP. — Clarion state police have released information concerning Monday’s incident near Knox that involved gunfire and had Route 338 closed for several hours.
According to a news release issued Tuesday morning, police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the Little German Road area of Beaver Township, just outside of Knox, shortly after midnight Monday.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who died after a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.