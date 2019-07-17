State police in Franklin have issued additional information on a two-vehicle accident that occurred in Oakland Township on Sunday afternoon.
Police said Nathan Gove, 20, of Oil City was driving a 2010 Ford Escape on Route 428 and slowed his vehicle to avoid hitting a deer that crossed the roadway at about 12:50 p.m.
Police said a 2004 Toyota Prius, driven by Olivia Stevenson, 21, of Oil City, was following too close behind Gove's vehicle and struck the Escape.
Police said no one was injured and the Prius was disabled.
Oakland Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.