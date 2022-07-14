Clarion state police have issued a press release about a serious crash in Highland Township that occurred nearly a month ago and resulted in two Clarion men being flown to Pittsburgh hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
Police said the one-vehicle crash occurred at about 1:30 a.m. June 18 on Miola Road.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced after a couple pleaded guilty to various charges — including rape of a child, sexual exploitation of children, child pornography and criminal conspiracy — Justin Lucius Ratzel, 32, and Raven Nichole Jeffrey, 29, both formerly of Brock…
A Tidioute man has been sentenced in federal court for distributing methamphetamine in western Pennsylvania, including Venango County, United States Attorney Cindy Chung of the Western District of Pennsylvania announced Friday.