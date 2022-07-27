Franklin state police released the details of the storm-related incident that caused the death of a 28-year-old Sandycreek Township woman at her trailer home early Sunday afternoon.

Police said when they arrived at the Oakwood Drive home in Idlewood trailer park after 1:30 p.m., they found Kelsey Harris trapped underneath a large oak tree that had fallen on the home during the storm.

For the Record

Coroner releases name of storm victim

  • From staff reports

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who died after a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.

For the Record

One Injured in ATV crash

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, one person was injured as a result of an ATV crash on Rainbow Road in French Creek Township at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.