Sugarcreek police said a two-vehicle crash occurred in Reno on Friday morning.

Police said a vehicle driven by Joseph Irwin, 50, of Franklin, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Judy Honey, 68, of Warren, on Allegheny Boulevard at about 11:25 a.m.

Police said Honey stopped her vehicle for a vehicle turning onto Mong Way when Irwin's vehicle, which was behind her vehicle, failed to stop and rear-ended her vehicle, causing airbags to deploy in Irwin's vehicle.

According to police, the drivers and a passenger in Honey's vehicle refused medical treatment at the scene.

Police investigate rape report

Franklin state police are investigating an alleged rape of a 30-year-old man from Seneca at a location on Singh Drive in Cranberry Township on Thursday at about 5:30 p.m. No further information was available.

No one hurt in I-80 crash

Franklin state police said two people escaped injury Sunday during a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township.