Sugarcreek police said a two-vehicle crash occurred in Reno on Friday morning.
Police said a vehicle driven by Joseph Irwin, 50, of Franklin, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Judy Honey, 68, of Warren, on Allegheny Boulevard at about 11:25 a.m.
Police said Honey stopped her vehicle for a vehicle turning onto Mong Way when Irwin's vehicle, which was behind her vehicle, failed to stop and rear-ended her vehicle, causing airbags to deploy in Irwin's vehicle.
According to police, the drivers and a passenger in Honey's vehicle refused medical treatment at the scene.