Five inmates at the Venango County jail and an Oil City man are facing charges in a case in which police say fentanyl was brought into the jail via mail earlier this month and distributed to several inmates, two of whom overdosed.
Franklin police said in a criminal complaint that Anthony Adamo, 34, of Oil City, “created counterfeit legal mail that was made to look like it was from an attorney’s office,” placed a plastic bag with fentanyl in the envelope and mailed it to his brother, Kenneth Adamo, 35, who is an inmate at the jail.
