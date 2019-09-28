Details have been released in the case against a Kennerdell man accused of assaulting a care-dependent man with cerebral palsy at an Easter Seals home earlier this month.
Tyler James Watson, 27, who, according to a criminal complaint filed by Franklin state police through District Judge Andrew Fish's office on Thursday, was employed by Easter Seals to care for individuals in a home on Park Avenue, in Cornplanter Township.
Franklin state police have charged three students at Cranberry Area High School with "transmission of sexually explicit images by minor" in an incident at the school that occurred between April 1 and Sept. 6.