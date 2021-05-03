Police search for endangered man

Colt Snyder

CLARION - Clarion state police said they are searching for a missing Dayton, Pa., man who is endangered.

Police said an abandoned blue Subaru Impreza, which is registered to Colt Snyder, 20, was found on the Emlenton Bridge on Interstate 80 on Friday at about 11:20 p.m. Emergency crews found the engine running.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

For the Record

Police seek man accused of assault

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police said they are searching for a man accused of violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order and simple assault in an incident that occurred in the 200 block of Mason Street in Rockland Township.

For the Record

Brush fire in Sugarcreek

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, a brush fire in a field along Allegheny Boulevard and Front Street in Sugarcreek was reported at about 9:50 a.m. Sunday and was extinguished at about 11 a.m. Fire departments from Reno and Rocky Grove responded to the scene.

For the Record

Tree down in Cherrytree

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, a tree came down at Cherrytree Road and Route 428 in Oakland Township shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The scene was cleared at about 1:30 p.m. Oakland Township Fire Department responded to the scene.

For the Record

Wires down in Mineral Township

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, wires came down in the area of 7430 Mercer Road in Mineral Township on Saturday. The incident was reported at about 6:20 p.m. and the scene was cleared at about 8:20 p.m.

For the Record

Low hanging wire

Venango County 911 said a low hanging wire was reported over Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township at about 11 a.m. Monday.

For the Record

Oil City crash

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said a vehicle crashed into a parked car on Sunday in Oil City.

For the Record

Brush fires

  • From staff reports

Two brush fires occurred Saturday in different parts of Venango County.

For the Record

Downed wires close Route 62

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said severed electrical wires from a downed tree caused Route 62 to be closed Sunday evening in President Township.

For the Record

I-80 hit-run crash

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police said a hit-run crash occurred on Saturday at about 8:45 a.m. along Interstate 80 in Richland Township.

For the Record

Friday crashes

- No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 7 a.m. Friday at Plummer Street and Bissell Avenue in Oil City, according to Venango County 911.

For the Record

Police: Woman deceived of $20K

Franklin state police said a 42-year-old Kennerdell woman told them that she was deceived out of about $20,000 during an online relationship between Dec. 1 and Friday.

For the Record

Police: Man scammed out of $2,000

Franklin state police said a 74-year-old Oil City woman told them that someone named "Jim," who claimed to be with the government, asked her to purchase $2,000 worth of Apple gift cards between 8 a.m. and about 6 p.m. on April 14.