Corry state police are searching for a man who went missing Friday morning in Rome Township, Crawford County.

Police said Ryan Martin, 33, of Centerville was last seen at about 6:30 a.m. Friday.

According to police, Martin said he was going to Northwestern Rural Electric in Cambridge Springs and PNC Bank in Titusville, but he failed to return home.

Police describe Martin as being white; 6 feet, 3 inches tall; weighing about 250 pounds; and having brown hair and blue eyes.

According to police, he was driving a gray 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with a cap and the license plate number ZMJ6152.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding his whereabouts contact them at 814-663-2043.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Firefighters respond to house fire

Firefighters responded to a house fire at 1785 Route 62 at about noon, Venango County 911 said. Cornplanter, Emlenton, Pinegrove, President, Seneca and Rockland fire departments and Community Ambulance responded to the scene, a 911 representative said.

Utility pole comes down in Cranberry

A Venango County 911 spokesperson said a utility pole with transformers came down in Cranberry near the Jumbo Buffet. It brought down power lines around 8 p.m., the 911 spokesperson said.