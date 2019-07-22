Corry state police are searching for a man who went missing Friday morning in Rome Township, Crawford County.
Police said Ryan Martin, 33, of Centerville was last seen at about 6:30 a.m. Friday.
According to police, Martin said he was going to Northwestern Rural Electric in Cambridge Springs and PNC Bank in Titusville, but he failed to return home.
Police describe Martin as being white; 6 feet, 3 inches tall; weighing about 250 pounds; and having brown hair and blue eyes.
According to police, he was driving a gray 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with a cap and the license plate number ZMJ6152.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding his whereabouts contact them at 814-663-2043.