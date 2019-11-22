Police search for theft suspects

Clarion Borough police said they are searching for two suspects, above, in a retail theft that occurred at CVS Pharmacy on Main Street at about 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police said a man and a woman removed items from the store, and they were confronted by a store clerk upon exiting the front door. Police said the suspects fled east on Main Street by foot. According to Detective Neil Kemmer, the suspects speak broken English. Police are asking for help in identifying the suspects, and anyone with information should call Kemmer at 814-226-9140, ext. 805. (Photo contributed by Clarion Borough police)
0
0
0
0
0

More From This Section

Oil City vehicle fire

Oil City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday on Fisher Avenue, Venango County 911 said.

Man injured in crash

An 80-year-old Titusville man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in Crawford County.

5 departments respond to fire

Five fire departments responded to a structure fire at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday on Independent Road, Venango County 911 said.