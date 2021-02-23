Mercer state police are looking for a Hadley man who went missing Thursday.
Police said Russell Lynn Myers, 53, was reported missing by his family after he went for a walk and did not return home in the area of 75 Long Hill Road, Salem Township.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Snow this morning will diminish to a few snow showers this afternoon. Some rain may mix in. High 37F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 23, 2021 @ 6:43 am
Mercer state police are looking for a Hadley man who went missing Thursday.
Police said Russell Lynn Myers, 53, was reported missing by his family after he went for a walk and did not return home in the area of 75 Long Hill Road, Salem Township.
Mercer state police are looking for a Hadley man who went missing Thursday.
An Pittsburgh man is facing charges after he was found in possession of drugs at a Manning Street residence in Oil City.
A Franklin man is facing child endangerment and other charges after a UPMC Northwest physician discovered injuries to his five-year-old stepdaughter.
An Oil City man and woman are facing charges after they were found in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
An Oil City woman is facing numerous charges for making a number of unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals totaling more than $1,500 by using a debit card and checking account information that didn't belong to her.
A fire broke out at a trailer on Cherrytree Road in Cherrytree Township at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Venango County 911 said.
2ANTICIPATED VACANCY FOOD SERVICE DIRECTOR Responsible fo…
ARE YOU INTERESTED IN BECOMING A NURSE? Call VTC in Oil C…
Cranberry Area School District in Seneca, (Venango County…
We thank all of you who were so supportive during the rec…
Lost wallet Feb. 8th at Walmart parking lot. About 8 long…
Complete Locksmith course with manuals & blanks, etc.…
POLK 1CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING On behalf of Collee…