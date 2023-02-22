Oil City police and Franklin state police are investigating the disappearance of an Oil City teenager.
Sophia Steinman, 17, has been missing since about 6:30 p.m. Sunday after last being seen on Lees Lane near Griffith Lane on Oil City’s South Side before reportedly traveling to a friend’s house in Pleasantville, Oil City police chief Dave Ragon said.
Five inmates at the Venango County jail and an Oil City man are facing charges in a case in which police say fentanyl was brought into the jail via mail earlier this month and distributed to several inmates, two of whom overdosed.