Police searching for wanted OC woman

Oil City police are searching for an Oil City woman wanted for fraud.
Kimberly Chapman-Burr, 26, is wanted on a warrant for access device fraud, police said.
Franklin state police are investigating a criminal mischief incident that occurred Sunday afternoon in Cooperstown and caused damage to a clothes pole.
One man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 11:45 p.m. Friday on Route 8 in Cherrytree Township near Dewey Road.
One man and three juveniles escaped at about 9 p.m. Saturday from the Abraxas Youth Treatment Center in Howe Township, Forest County, Marienville state police said.
-- Franklin state police are investigating a burglary that occurred between Dec. 14 and Friday at a seasonal camp on Jackson Center Polk Road in Mineral Township.