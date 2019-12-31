Police searching for wanted OC woman

Kimberly Chapman-Burr

Oil City police are searching for an Oil City woman wanted for fraud.

Kimberly Chapman-Burr, 26, is wanted on a warrant for access device fraud, police said.

Vehicle driven through property

Franklin state police are investigating a criminal mischief incident that occurred Sunday afternoon in Cooperstown and caused damage to a clothes pole.

Man hurt in crash

One man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 11:45 p.m. Friday on Route 8 in Cherrytree Township near Dewey Road.

4 escape from Abraxas

One man and three juveniles escaped at about 9 p.m. Saturday from the Abraxas Youth Treatment Center in Howe Township, Forest County, Marienville state police said.

Venango County burglaries

-- Franklin state police are investigating a burglary that occurred between Dec. 14 and Friday at a seasonal camp on Jackson Center Polk Road in Mineral Township.