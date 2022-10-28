Clarion state police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Duane Carl Schlopy, no age provided, of the Fairmount City area of Redbank Township.

Police were contacted at about 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and were told Schlopy had left his residence and had made vague references to harming himself.

For the Record

Coroner identifies accident victim

  • From staff reports

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh identified the victim of a fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident that occurred Tuesday evening on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township.

For the Record

Fire destroys Oil City home

  • From staff reports

A family of three was displaced when an early-morning fire on Saturday destroyed their East Bissell Avenue home, according to Oil City Fire Department Chief Derek Long.