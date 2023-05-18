Police seek suspect in Rural King burglary

Franklin state police are looking for a black male, possibly in his 20s or 30s, who forcibly entered Rural King in Sugarcreek and smashed a display case containing handguns at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
The male stole two AK47 style rifles from a display rack and fled the store on foot toward Front Street, police said.
A transient Oil City man was held for court Wednesday in Venango County Central Court on drug-related charges that were filed after he was found behaving strangely in the brush along the bike trail near the Oil City marina.