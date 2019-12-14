Sugarcreek Borough police are warning people about a new scam in the area.
Police say the scam calls itself the "Buckle credit card, Comenity Bank" and claims to be from Columbus, Ohio.
Updated: December 14, 2019 @ 7:14 am
Sugarcreek Borough police are investigating the theft of a tool box, chainsaw and leaf blower from an Observation Street home between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
Charges have been filed against a Clarion man who police say intentionally caused a vehicle to strike a utility pole on Stony Lonesome Road in Monroe Township at about 6 p.m. Thursday.
No one was injured Friday when an Oil City School District bus went over an embankment on Halyday Run Road.
Two people were injured when a vehicle struck another vehicle from behind Tuesday in Clarion County.
-- No one was injured when a vehicle crashed into a parked car on Grant Street in Franklin at about 6:10 p.m. Thursday, Venango County 911 said. Franklin police responded to the scene.