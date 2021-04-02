A Polk Center employee is facing charges for assaulting a resident on two occasions.
Polk police said in a criminal complaint that on March 18, witnesses saw Ryan Fike, 29, of Franklin, hit the resident in the head with a "log" and then hit him again in the head with his hand and push him over a chair.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said Tuesday it is charging the husband-and-wife owners of apartments in Oil City with sexual harassment and retaliation against a woman who lived in one of their units.