A Polk Center resident is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a female employee at the center in July.
Franklin state police said Ekaterina Elizabeth Linder, 25, told the woman she wasn't feeling well around 4 a.m. on July 12. The woman, police said, asked Linder if she wanted to wait before calling the nurse.
CLARION - The conviction last week in Clarion County court of drug dealers Spencer Rudolph and Aaron Johnson was the culmination of a two-year investigation that included four municipal police departments, four district attorneys, state police and one very determined Clarion County detective…