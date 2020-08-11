A Polk Center resident is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a female employee at the center in July.

Franklin state police said Ekaterina Elizabeth Linder, 25, told the woman she wasn't feeling well around 4 a.m. on July 12. The woman, police said, asked Linder if she wanted to wait before calling the nurse.

