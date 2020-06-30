A Polk woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday in Frenchcreek Township,

Franklin state police said Melissa Krizon, 43, was driving east on Georgetown Road at about 9:30 a.m. when her vehicle began to fishtail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Cooperstown fire

Venango County 911 said a structure fire was reported at about 6 p.m. Monday at 2068 Donation Hill Road in Cooperstown.