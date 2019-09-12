5 pounds of marijuana found after I-80 traffic stop

State police say two California men are facing charges after about 5 pounds of marijuana and other drug-related items were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop Tuesday on Interstate 80 in Clintonville.

Butler state police said the driver, Kristian Palafox, 27, and passenger Matthew Zerafa, 30, both of Riverside, California, had conspired to transport the marijuana from California to New York for distribution.

