Power line causes fire

Clarion County 911 said a power line fell into a field at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, causing a small fire in Beaver Township.
911 said the line fell along Mehrten Road and caused power outages in St. Petersburg and Foxburg.
A Franklin man is facing felony drug charges after police discovered 88 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle Thursday.
Franklin police are looking for a man who ran away from them at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in Franklin.
Marienville state police said a hit-run crash occurred Sunday in Kingsley Township.
A Franklin man was flown to UPMC Hamot in Erie following a motorcycle crash Sunday.