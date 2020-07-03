Clarion County 911 said a power line fell into a field at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, causing a small fire in Beaver Township.

911 said the line fell along Mehrten Road and caused power outages in St. Petersburg and Foxburg.

Power line causes fire

