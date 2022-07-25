A prisoner at the SCI Forest state prison in Marienville was found dead on Sunday.
Randy Irwin, superintendent at SCI Forest, said James Rainey, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A prisoner at the SCI Forest state prison in Marienville was found dead on Sunday.
Randy Irwin, superintendent at SCI Forest, said James Rainey, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell.
A prisoner at the SCI Forest state prison in Marienville was found dead on Sunday.
According to Venango County 911, one person was injured as a result of an ATV crash on Rainbow Road in French Creek Township at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.
Victory crash update
A Titusville man is facing charges for leading police on a vehicle chase in northern Venango County while he was under the influence of alcohol.
2 Franklin women charged with assault
Pittsburgh boy, 15, killed in ATV crash
Fatal ATV crash in Victory Township
The Titusville Police Department is investigating incidents of suspected arson in two sections of Titusville.
Woman accused of attacking parents, EMTs
Man accused of theft for failing to do work
Thursday crashes
A Franklin man is facing charges after drugs were found in his home.
Richland Township crash
Clarion state police have issued a press release about a serious crash in Highland Township that occurred nearly a month ago and resulted in two Clarion men being flown to Pittsburgh hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
Clinton Township rollover
An Oil City man is facing charges for strangling a woman at an Orange Street residence.
Friday crashes
A Franklin man is facing charges for beating two people with a baseball bat in Franklin.
Fire destroys home
Two Oil City residents are facing charges after drugs were found at a house in Oil City.
Two Cooperstown residents were killed Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Cochranton that involved a tractor-trailer and a car.
A Pittsburgh man is facing charges in connection with a burglary at the City of Franklin Water Authority Building.
OC man facing charges after chase
Man hurt in crash
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced after a couple pleaded guilty to various charges — including rape of a child, sexual exploitation of children, child pornography and criminal conspiracy — Justin Lucius Ratzel, 32, and Raven Nichole Jeffrey, 29, both formerly of Brock…
Richland Township crash
Venango jail inmate charged with escape
A transient Franklin woman is facing a felony charge of interfering with the custody of a child.
A transient Franklin man was arraigned and jailed Tuesday on charges that accuse him of entering a woman’s apartment without her permission and taking her phone when she called police.
2 charged in break-in
-Petersheim’s- Cucumbers, summer squash, dark sweet cherr…
Strawberries, Blueberries, Sweet Corn, watermelon. Baughm…
LOST: Saturday July 16th - A silver necklace with open ci…
Attention Please read 2nd Timothy, Chapter 3 in the Bible.
NOTICE The North Clarion County School District will acce…
NOTICE Wanted to buy Cast Iron Cookware, Griswold, etc. C…
HUGE supply of used monitors, printers and computers on s…