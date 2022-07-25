A prisoner at the SCI Forest state prison in Marienville was found dead on Sunday.

Randy Irwin, superintendent at SCI Forest, said James Rainey, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell.

For the Record

One Injured in ATV crash

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, one person was injured as a result of an ATV crash on Rainbow Road in French Creek Township at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.

For the Record

Child sex offenders sentenced in Jefferson

  • From staff reports

Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced after a couple pleaded guilty to various charges — including rape of a child, sexual exploitation of children, child pornography and criminal conspiracy — Justin Lucius Ratzel, 32, and Raven Nichole Jeffrey, 29, both formerly of Brock…